Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said there was a common sense consensus among Liberals and Conservatives for a long time because they supported liberalism.
“What we see with Justin Trudeau today is an entirely different ideological creature,” said Poilievre in a Saturday speech at the Conservatives’ Stampede Barbecue.
Poilievre said this is not an extreme form of liberalism. Rather, it is the opposite of liberalism.
He called wokeism “nothing more than control.” He said Trudeau wants more power in his hands and less freedom for people.
While Trudeau wants control, Poilievre said he will do the opposite. He pledged to make Canada the freest country on Earth.
The Conservatives will scrap the carbon tax. He spoke about Manotick, ON, farmers growing Manotick tomatoes in greenhouses.
The problem is the carbon tax applies to the carbon dioxide released into the greenhouse despite it being absorbed by plants. This has made it more affordable to buy Mexican tomatoes in Manotick than Manotick tomatoes in the town.
Poilievre said Mexican tomatoes are worse for the environment because they have to be shipped from abroad. By scrapping the carbon tax and removing the penalties the Canadian government is putting on fertilizer, he said Canada's farmers will become the most productive in the world.
Over the last three years, Trudeau has printed $400 billion in new cash and doubled Canada’s debt. This has bid up the cost of items people buy, leading to generational inflation highs not seen since his father Pierre.
Poilievre’s solution is a government which lives within its means. His government will enact a pay as you go law, requiring it to find a dollar of savings for every new dollar of spending.
He said this law will allow people to catch up with inflation. People have been pinching their pennies long enough, and now it is time for the government to do the same.
While Trudeau wants to shut down the energy sector, he said the Conservatives will not let that happen. It will bring home the energy sector and cut off foreign oil.
The Conservative leader went on to say he will approve more energy projects and use the money to make the sector even greener. Some ideas he proposed were carbon capture and small modular nuclear reactors.
Despite Trudeau expressing doubts about LNG, he said Canada’s advantage is having the shortest shipping distance in North America to Europe and Asia. Its clean hydroelectric power can be used to liquefy natural gas.
Poilievre continued by saying he will require every single major city in Canada to increase building permits by 15% every year. He will fine the cities which do not by clawing back their infrastructure funding, but he will give bonuses to those which do.
The Conservatives will require every single federally-funded transit station to have high-density housing nearby. This will allow people to hop on the train to go to work rather than drive to stations.
It will sell off 6,000 federal buildings to build housing. He joked about how it “warms my heart to think of the beautiful family pulling up to move into their wonderful new home in the former headquarters of the CBC.”
Poilievre said the Conservatives will bring home public safety. Crime, drugs, and social disorder have become common in the streets.
His government will reverse the catch and release bail system. It will bring jail and not bail for repeat violent offenders.
It will stop safe supply from being distributed and reverse drug decriminalization. These drug policies will be replaced with treatment to bring loved ones home drug free.
If Canadians are prepared to work hard, support their community, and raise their family, Poilievre said they can achieve any tasks. This is the common sense of the common people united for their common home.
“Your home, my home, our home,” he said.
“Let’s bring it home.”
Poilievre’s wife Ana started off the event by saying their different backgrounds make their relationship strong.
“And that is the unity we want for our Canada,” said Ana.
“Now, embarking on this journey is a great sacrifice.”
She said Pierre and her would not be away from their children if they did not believe in what they do. She called it an honour to support him.
Pierre said at a London, ON, rally in March average Canadians are those who make Canada great.
“If you want to see greatness, don’t look up,” he said.
“Look around you.”
If you want to see greatness, don’t look up - look around you.#BringItHome pic.twitter.com/UKZkVbCyY9— Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 5, 2023
(1) comment
Well, Pierre is correct..Pearson was an OK liberal..trudeau is pure evil IMO
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.