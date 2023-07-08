Pierre Poilievre 1

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said Liberals and Conservatives used to be similar for a long time because they believed in liberalism.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said there was a common sense consensus among Liberals and Conservatives for a long time because they supported liberalism. 

“What we see with Justin Trudeau today is an entirely different ideological creature,” said Poilievre in a Saturday speech at the Conservatives’ Stampede Barbecue. 

Poilievre acknowledged the Conservatives will reinstate safe streets. 
Poilievre’s wife Ana said their different backgrounds has made their relationship special. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Well, Pierre is correct..Pearson was an OK liberal..trudeau is pure evil IMO

