WATCH: Rumble CEO blasts Dunkin’ Donuts for not advertising with conservative platforms

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said an email he obtained from Dunkin' Donuts and its parent company Inspire Brands about their opposition to conservative platforms is damning. In that email, Dunkin' Donuts and Inspire Brands said they will not advertise on any platform with a right-wing culture. "So I came home and I went in my drawer and look what I found," said Pavlovski in a video. "Dunkin' Donuts.".In response, Pavlovski said he had "the honour of taking this little tray and dumping it, dunking it, in the trash." He put all of the Dunkin' Donuts coffee pods he had in his trash can. "I have no tolerance for Dunkin' Donuts when they're going to discriminate against half of America," he said. Social media went into an uproar on August 7 after Pavlovski claimed Dunkin' Donuts refused to partner with Rumble because of its conservative culture. Conservative social media users called for a Bud Light-style boycott against it and predicted millions of Americans will stop going to it. It declined to advertise on Rumble, saying its right-wing culture was too polarizing. Pavlovski started off the movement, because he said he approached Dunkin' Donuts and Inspire Brands about doing a partnership. This was because their audiences had high levels of interest with coffee consumption.