NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the $100 million Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent on McKinsey and Company consultants could have helped many people.
“When I’m prime minister, instead of helping out wealthy consultants, we’ll trust Canada’s fantastic public service to do the job we hired them for,” said Singh in a Monday video.
“And we’ll use government money to make life better for you and your family.”
$100 million could have helped a lot of people. Instead of trusting our public system to do the work, the Liberals gave out $100 million in contracts to their friends at McKinsey and Company.Canadians deserve better. pic.twitter.com/NUCaK24E0v
“And the Liberals and Conservatives are allowing them to do so,” he said.
“It's wrong and unjust.”
Your prices continue to sky-rocket.$42 for a caesar salad at Sobeys$37 for chicken at Loblaws. Why? Because greedy CEOs are taking advantage of inflation to line their pockets. And the Liberals and Conservatives are allowing them to do so. It's wrong and unjust.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(3) comments
All bark and no bite.
A question would be on how the Conservatives are allowing CEO's 'to line their pockets'? Perhaps Mr. Singh should reflect on who put PM Trudeau in the the PMO and kept him (Liberals) there?
There are monumental amounts of real or 'pronounced' taxpayer funds flowing out of the Liberal machine and if he (Mr. Singh) is not aware as part of the coalition where and how much, perhaps election oriented (when I'm Prime Minister) pontificating may be a touch late.
Considering the Liberals/subNDP government has been in position for a least a period of time, this may not be an optimum way of instilling voter confidence.
Wow - he's an unabashed liar!! Yet here he propping up our Fascist dictator, Turdiot!
