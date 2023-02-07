Jagmeet Singh

Jagmeet Singh at the Ontario Federation of Labour Convention

 Courtesy OFL Communications Department

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the $100 million Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent on McKinsey and Company consultants could have helped many people. 

“When I’m prime minister, instead of helping out wealthy consultants, we’ll trust Canada’s fantastic public service to do the job we hired them for,” said Singh in a Monday video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

All bark and no bite.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

A question would be on how the Conservatives are allowing CEO's 'to line their pockets'? Perhaps Mr. Singh should reflect on who put PM Trudeau in the the PMO and kept him (Liberals) there?

There are monumental amounts of real or 'pronounced' taxpayer funds flowing out of the Liberal machine and if he (Mr. Singh) is not aware as part of the coalition where and how much, perhaps election oriented (when I'm Prime Minister) pontificating may be a touch late.

Considering the Liberals/subNDP government has been in position for a least a period of time, this may not be an optimum way of instilling voter confidence.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Wow - he's an unabashed liar!! Yet here he propping up our Fascist dictator, Turdiot!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.