NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh condemned grocery store CEOs for jacking up prices while not wearing his Rolex watch.
“CEOs have been using inflation to line their pockets with your money,” said Singh in a Thursday video.
A bag of 🍎's used to cost $4.99 then $5.99 and now $6.99.Grocery CEOs are doing everything to stack their profits. And every time I force a vote to make CEOs pay back what they owe, Liberals and Conservatives vote no.But I promise, I won't stop fighting for you. pic.twitter.com/mbOmEUNPWK— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 19, 2023
The video shows Singh grab an apple, and he said a bag of them used to cost about $4.99. He said prices rose to $5.99 and are now at $6.99.
The NDP leader went on to say people might be wondering “who sets those prices and why does it feel like you’re getting gouged.”
Singh alleged grocery store CEOs are looking for ways to line their pockets with more money. He said the Liberals and Conservatives are allowing them to do it.
Canadians for Tax Fairness and the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives agree corporations have increased their profits by forcing people to pay more. When the NDP held a vote to hold grocery store CEOs accountable, he said “Justin Trudeau’s establishment Liberals and Pierre Poilievre’s corporate Conservatives have repeatedly chosen to protect the profits of their well-connected friends.”
Singh said this is how politicians rigged the system, taking wealth away from working class people and letting CEOs avoid paying what they owe. But he is fighting back.
“The billionaires are doing everything to protect their profits, and they’ve got their friends in Ottawa,” he said.
“But I promise you, you’ve got me.”
Rebel News British Columbia chief reporter Drea Humphrey joked about Singh not wearing his Rolex.
“I was coming to ask where your Rolex is, but it appears everyone else with common sense fails to be impressed by your monologue as well,” said Humphrey.
I was coming to ask where your Rolex is but it appears everyone else with common sense fails to be impressed by your monologue as well.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 20, 2023
Independent MP Kevin Vuong said Singh should have bought a $20 Casio and put it on.
“I bought one for my BMOQ (Basic Military Officer Qualification) and it’s still going strong!” said Vuong.
He should have bought a $20 Casio and put that on. I bought one for my BMOQ and it’s still going strong!— Kevin Vuong 王啟榮 (@KevinVuongMP) January 20, 2023
Singh produced a video while wearing his Rolex on Saturday, saying he supported workers rising up against corporations.
“The Conservative and billionaire agenda has taken a huge hit,” he said.
“Working people have sent them a wake-up call.”
In Canada and around the world, workers are rising up, taking on corporate greed, and fighting to make CEOs pay what they owe. I stand with them today, tomorrow, and forever.Solidarity! pic.twitter.com/MCbyhyYZLC— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 14, 2023
(1) comment
Good to point out the removal of his now famous watch. I suspect Jag didn't really understand why his handlers told him to remove it.
If he did understand why flaunting his extravagant lifestyle was hypocritical he wouldn't have raised the concern about people lining their pockets with our money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.