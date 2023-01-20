Jagmeet Singh

Jagmeet Singh at the Ontario Federation of Labour Convention

 Courtesy OFL Communications Department

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh condemned grocery store CEOs for jacking up prices while not wearing his Rolex watch. 

“CEOs have been using inflation to line their pockets with your money,” said Singh in a Thursday video. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

Good to point out the removal of his now famous watch. I suspect Jag didn't really understand why his handlers told him to remove it.

If he did understand why flaunting his extravagant lifestyle was hypocritical he wouldn't have raised the concern about people lining their pockets with our money.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.