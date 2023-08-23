Fox News host Tomi Lahren said people should not comply with mask mandates coming back.
Fox News host Tomi Lahren said people should not comply with mask mandates coming back.
“Ever again,” tweeted Lahren on Tuesday.
“Screw your face diapers!!”
Just a reminder. We will not comply. Ever again. Screw your face diapers!! #masks pic.twitter.com/yojAgt97RC— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 22, 2023
Lahren lifted up a mask and turned it around. She shows the mask having a message saying “This mask is as useless as our politicians.”
She turns the mask to the side and reaches to the side to grab a pair of scissors. After that, she cuts the mask in half, with one part dropping onto the counter.
She lets go of the other half, putting her hand down and smiling.
Bleacher Brothers acknowledged masks are back.
“We're at 92 colleges with mask/jab mandates,” said Bleacher Brothers.
“What will the total be by #Halloween?”
They're baaaaaaack!We're at 92 colleges with mask/jab mandates. What will the total be by #Halloween? https://t.co/f3qXYFdHLl— Bleacher Brothers (@BleacherBrother) August 23, 2023
American political and media strategist, Mario Balaban, called for people to cut their masks and burn their vaccine passports.
“NO MORE MANDATES EVER AGAIN!” said Balaban.
Cut your masks up ✂️ and BURN your vax cards 🔥NO MORE MANDATES EVER AGAIN! https://t.co/j8t1UiMJXe— Mario Balaban 🇧🇷🇺🇸 (@BrazilianMario) August 23, 2023
Several American corporations and universities extended or reintroduced their mask mandates because of COVID-19 outbreaks on Tuesday.
Lionsgate is among the latest to reintroduce a requirement to wear medical grade masks for half of its employees at its Los Angeles headquarters.
It said the new rules apply “except when alone in an office with the door closed, actively eating, actively drinking at their desk or workstation, or if they are the only individual present in a large open workspace.”
(3) comments
the funny thing is in Calgary, they said everyone needs to wear a mask, not a single mask in a store, then threaten a ticket and we have 98% compliance. never wore one, never got a ticket, everyone needs to stiffen up and reject these lies.
People need to push back against this masking and vaccine mandate garbage. Schools as bastions for leftists don't care about the science and are only interested in perpetuating the lies of the left. Masks don't work, never have and never will. The vaccine is proving to be dangerous to all who get jabbed and doesn't do anything to prevent those jabbed from getting or spreading Covid.
If your school tries to mask you or jab you, run away from that institution and tell your friends to never go there. Academics can be among the most brainwashed of the WOKE.
