WATCH: Vance says Harris, Walz make unusual tag team

Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance accused Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz of wanting to send more American manufacturing jobs to China and of intending to harm the energy industry. Like Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Vance said Walz supports defunding the police. “I think it’s interesting actually,” said Vance in a Tuesday press scrum. “They make an interesting tag team because of course Tim Walz allowed rioters to burn down Minneapolis in the summer of 2020 and then the few who got caught, Kamala Harris helped bail them out of jail.”.While Walz has become the Democratic vice presidential candidate, Vance said it is “more instructive for what it says about Kamala Harris.” “That she doesn’t care about the border, that she doesn’t care about crime, that she doesn’t care about American energy, and that most importantly, she doesn’t care about the Americans that have been made to suffer under those policies,” he said. Harris announced she had selected Walz to be her vice presidential running mate on Tuesday.READ MORE: Harris picks progressive Minnesota governor Tim Walz as vice-presidential running mateHer selection was not a shock, as his name was thought to be in contention since she succeeded US President Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential candidate. He is a former US representative and is serving his second term as Minnesota governor — a state Democrats have won in presidential elections for decades and the Trump campaign has aimed at flipping this cycle.