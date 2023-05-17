Lithium mine in Chile

Lithium mining is more environmentally destructive than the materials it aims to replace.

There’s an emerging consensus that decarbonizing the world’s electrical systems rely on scarce rare Earth minerals in unstable countries that are equally as harmful to the environment as the materials they aim to replace.

Water-based car battery

Water based batteries could replace the need for rare Earth minerals in EVs.

But now a new water-based cell with 1,000 times more capacity than comparable metal-based power cells could transform how batteries are both used and produced, according to researchers at Texas A&M University.

(1) comment

RigPig
RigPig

'With Western nations such as the US and Canada relying on rare Earth minerals such as lithium to decarbonize their electrical and transportation systems'. There is no 'decarbonaization' . That is unless you believe what the professional liars aka politicians, journalists and activists keep telling you. Other than a rudiemtary and irrelevant percentage of light cars, nobody is buying them. And you can forget about electric vehicles forming any relevant percentage of medium duty and heavy duty trucks, ships and planes. That's after decades of 'investment' and pushing propaganda. The power grid in western countries has been polluted by wind and solar farms to a now significant PAPER capacity. The real world generating capacity is much less, low 30's % duty cycle at best The real inconvenient truth is any wind farm or solar farm must be backed up by excess natgas/coal/nuc/hydro capacity whether in place locally or importable. There is no replacement for hydrocarbons in power generation, excpt nuclear. And there most definitely is no replacement at all for hydrocarbons in transport that has the energy density, economy of scale and reliablity. There. Is. Not.

Maybe the Western Standard could cover the relevancy of the entire false narrative of 'Decarbonaization'. Try reporting the other side. If nobody in the media pushes back, as an electrical engineer, I can tell you, 'decarbonization' means failing power grid, rolling blackouts, power rationing, flickering lights andpower lockdowns.

