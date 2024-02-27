Business

Wendy’s surges ahead with Uber-style pricing for fast food

Wendy’s plans surge pricing for burgers similar to Uber.
Wendy’s plans surge pricing for burgers similar to Uber.New York Post
Loading content, please wait...
Fast Food
Uber
Food Inflation
McDonald's
Wendy's
Dynamic pricing

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news