WestJet ordered to pay over $2,000 after offering passengers just $16.87 for diverted flight

Barely enough to buy a sandwich at the airport.WestJet Airlines has been ordered by a British Columbia court to pay more than $2,000 to three passengers after initially offering a mere $16.87 in reimbursement following a flight diversion from Vancouver to Victoria.The three passengers, identified in court documents as RA, SB, and MB, were on an April 13, 2023, flight from Hawaii to Vancouver that was diverted to Victoria due to volcanic smoke. The dispute escalated when WestJet, in response to the passengers’ refund request for the flight, argued that since Victoria is 98.84% of the distance from Hawaii to Vancouver, they were only entitled to a refund of the remaining 1.16% of their airfare — equating to just $16.87.The passengers took the matter to small claims court. In his ruling, tribunal member Peter Mennie sided with the passengers, noting that WestJet did not specifically deny that its employee had promised full reimbursement for their hotel and travel expenses. Mennie also highlighted that WestJet had initially promised a full refund for the flight, not just the unused portion of the ticket.Mennie ordered WestJet to pay $1,395.18 for the cost of the flights, an additional $430.80 for the hotel, food, and taxis, $129.83 in interest charges, and $125 in court costs, bringing the total to $2,080.81.Although the passengers also sought compensation for a $50 baggage fee, Mennie did not award this amount due to a lack of proof of payment..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.