Business

WestJet ordered to pay over $2,000 after offering passengers just $16.87 for diverted flight

WestJet ordered to compensate passengers after offering $16.87 for diverted flight.
WestJet ordered to compensate passengers after offering $16.87 for diverted flight.WestJet
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Westjet
Air Travel
Customer Service
Refund
Passengers Bill of Rights
Budget airfare

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news