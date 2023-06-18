Sunwing Airplane
WestJet plans to close Sunwing Airlines and merge its operations into WestJet in the next two years. 

This decision aims to streamline operations in the face of intense competition. 

Free Canada
Free Canada

Let’s be clear. Westjet was taken over by a Hedge fund. It is in complete Elite control. It is now no different than Air Canada. I now support Flair, who has their Head Office in Edmonton and Lynx who has its Head Office in Calgary. Ottawa needs to stop allowing all these mergers. It is bad for competition.

