WestJet plans to close Sunwing Airlines and merge its operations into WestJet in the next two years.
This decision aims to streamline operations in the face of intense competition.
A memo from Sunwing Airlines President Len Corrado announced the change and said it would benefit the company and its employees. The 18-year-old company would be able to access new markets with this change.
“WestJet will eventually move to a one-jet aircraft operating certificate model and Sunwing Airlines will be integrated into WestJet. This is a long-term move that will unlock greater scale and growth opportunities for our people, and specifically for our airline employees within the group,” Corrado said in the memo, dated Wednesday.
“While exact timelines are still being finalized, the integration is expected to take up to a couple years.”
The decision was made a week after WestJet announced that it would integrate its budget subsidiary, Swoop, into its main operations.
Both decisions highlight the significant consolidation of the Canadian aviation industry after WestJet acquired Sunwing's primary airline and vacation divisions last month.
In March, the federal government approved WestJet's acquisition of Sunwing Vacations and Sunwing Airlines, despite a warning from the Competition Bureau that the purchase could lead to increased prices and reduced services, particularly for vacation package deals.
According to a Competition Bureau report in October, WestJet and Sunwing represent approximately 37% of the seat capacity on non-stop flights between Canada and sun destinations, which increases to 72% between Western Canada and sun destinations.
WestJet stated that its “immediate focus” is integrating Swoop into its operations.
According to Sunwing's spokesperson Julia Kaiser, Sunwing Vacations will continue to operate as a distinct brand, meaning that WestJet planes may transport Sunwing tour package customers to their vacation destinations.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Let’s be clear. Westjet was taken over by a Hedge fund. It is in complete Elite control. It is now no different than Air Canada. I now support Flair, who has their Head Office in Edmonton and Lynx who has its Head Office in Calgary. Ottawa needs to stop allowing all these mergers. It is bad for competition.
