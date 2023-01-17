The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association said Agriculture Canada’s new priorities for its research do not reflect the needs of the sector or people and abide by climate and other goals going against agricultural best practices.
“This is more evidence that Agriculture Canada is no longer in the business of advancing the productivity of farmers and the success of the sector,” said Wheat Growers President Gunter Jochum in a Tuesday press release.
“These new priorities reflect a department that has forgotten its original mandate and is now focused on external priories that do not benefit farmers or consumers.”
Agriculture Canada confirmed December 15 its top priorities would be sustainable agriculture and climate change.
“In an increasingly complex and intertwined world, we must be deliberate in our actions to address the needs of producers, the industry, Canadians, and citizens around the globe,” it said.
“Now more than ever, sustainability is — and will remain — a key driver of innovation in the face of mounting environmental challenges.
The release said Agriculture Canada used to be focused on farming science and practices which could help farmers and ranchers produce more and better yields and ensure safety and quality for consumers.
Jochum said Wheat Growers fears these priorities “indicate that the department has been ideologically captured, and it intends to try to substitute the scientific and technological skills of farmers, with those of bureaucrats.” He said history has shown this never works.
At this point, he said it has no choice but to “reach out to everyday Canadians and warn them government interference in farming is about to worsen supply chain issues, and further inflate the price of food.”
“None of us can afford for that to happen,” he said.
Wheat Growers Alberta Vice-President Stephen Vandervalk said in August government targets for less greenhouse gas emissions from fertilizer are misguided.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Farmers should apply to get their check off fees back from the wheat commission. Defund these idiots.
