Farm tractor fertilizer 

The Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association said Agriculture Canada’s new priorities for its research do not reflect the needs of the sector or people and abide by climate and other goals going against agricultural best practices.

“This is more evidence that Agriculture Canada is no longer in the business of advancing the productivity of farmers and the success of the sector,” said Wheat Growers President Gunter Jochum in a Tuesday press release. 

00676
00676

Farmers should apply to get their check off fees back from the wheat commission. Defund these idiots.

