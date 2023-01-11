World Health Organization

 By Derek Fildebrandt

The World Health Organization (WHO) is recommending governments mandate wearing masks on “long-haul” flights to stop the spread of the new COVID-19 omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5.

Until governments put in mask mandates, the WHO suggests airline travellers wear masks voluntarily.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(11) comments

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

....amazing how journalists just lap up whatever some superannuated terrorist wearing a UN-issued T-shirt with a confident manner, tells them. At least this one has it encoded in the organization (WHO?????) He just needs a pet Rottweiller named "Science", to complete the image.

your1stopshop
your1stopshop

The variant they are concerned about is already circulating worldwide. How is masking on a plane, which has a very high air quality purification process, going to reduce transmission of this variant in anyway? The suggested actions will not reduce disease transmission, it makes no sense.

Edward S
Edward S

The lunatics are running the asylum.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Disrupting travel is the plan i.e. to make it as difficult and uncomfortable as possible: delays, cancellations, vax passports, forced masking, etc. And it's working: I used to travel but I will never wear a mask on a plane - I have and never will have something shoved up my nose to test for a virus, and I am not going to spend days sleeping in an airport. So, my traveling days are over . . . at least for now.

fpenner
fpenner

As someone who isn’t brain damaged, I would wear something similar to my woodworking P100 respirator to actually protect myself from viruses…..if I was actually concerned about them.

trish_fai
trish_fai

What is the definition of insanity? You keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result!! Hugh, sounds like the Covid vax and booster!!

LibertyOrDeath
LibertyOrDeath

Propaganda necromancy. That genocidal POS needs to jab himself a few thousand times,

G K
G K

Tedros needs to be fired immediately. He can take that Tam dude with him.

G K
G K

They're realizing that they are losing control. they love control. Time for a globalist directive!!

Pumpkin
Pumpkin

What a joke...give your head a shake!! They all need to be jailed.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Bla bla bla

