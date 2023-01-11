The World Health Organization (WHO) is recommending governments mandate wearing masks on “long-haul” flights to stop the spread of the new COVID-19 omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5.
Until governments put in mask mandates, the WHO suggests airline travellers wear masks voluntarily.
WHO European officials held a press conference — as the new XBB.1.5 sub-variant is growing in Europe — to recommend masking on planes again.
The WHO’s European Senior Emergency Officer Catherine Smallwood said long-haul flights should recommend masks for anyone arriving from areas with COVID-19 outbreaks.
“This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread COVID-19 transmission,” said Smallwood.
United States health officials said the XBB.1.5 sub-variant is the “most transmissible” omicron sub-variant and accounts for 27.6% of U.S. COVID-19 cases for the week ending January 7.
Smallwood suggested countries should consider pre-departure COVID-19 testing again, especially for areas with high COVID-19 cases to not get “blindsided” by a surge.
“Countries need to look at the evidence base for pre-departure testing,” said Smallwood.
Smallwood said that any “travel measures” need to be implemented without being discriminatory.
“Our [WHO] opinion is that travel measures should be implemented in a non-discriminatory manner,” said Smallwood.
Currently, Smallwood does not recommend testing passengers from the United States.
The WHO recommends countries use genomic surveillance and target passengers from other countries as long as it does “not divert resources away from the domestic surveillance systems. Other examples include wastewater monitoring systems that can look at wastewater around points of entry such as airports.”
The XBB.1.5 is an offshoot of XBB and another omicron descendant detected in October, the most contagious COVID-19 variant and now the most dominant.
The WHO will not say if XBB.1.5 can cause a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections around the world. However, the WHO recommends the current vaccines to “protect against severe symptoms, hospitalization and death, experts say.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(11) comments
....amazing how journalists just lap up whatever some superannuated terrorist wearing a UN-issued T-shirt with a confident manner, tells them. At least this one has it encoded in the organization (WHO?????) He just needs a pet Rottweiller named "Science", to complete the image.
The variant they are concerned about is already circulating worldwide. How is masking on a plane, which has a very high air quality purification process, going to reduce transmission of this variant in anyway? The suggested actions will not reduce disease transmission, it makes no sense.
The lunatics are running the asylum.
Disrupting travel is the plan i.e. to make it as difficult and uncomfortable as possible: delays, cancellations, vax passports, forced masking, etc. And it's working: I used to travel but I will never wear a mask on a plane - I have and never will have something shoved up my nose to test for a virus, and I am not going to spend days sleeping in an airport. So, my traveling days are over . . . at least for now.
As someone who isn’t brain damaged, I would wear something similar to my woodworking P100 respirator to actually protect myself from viruses…..if I was actually concerned about them.
What is the definition of insanity? You keep doing the same thing over and over again and expect a different result!! Hugh, sounds like the Covid vax and booster!!
Propaganda necromancy. That genocidal POS needs to jab himself a few thousand times,
Tedros needs to be fired immediately. He can take that Tam dude with him.
They're realizing that they are losing control. they love control. Time for a globalist directive!!
What a joke...give your head a shake!! They all need to be jailed.
Bla bla bla
