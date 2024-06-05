WING AND A PRAYER: Fliers none-too-pleased with WestJet ‘ultrabasic’ airfare; AC counters with free food and booze

Talk about ‘no frills’ flying.Starting Wednesday, travellers will be able to purchase an ‘ultrabasic’ ticket on WestJet flights in North America or overseas. The new fare class replaces the prior "basic" fare which is billed as the company’s lowest.But it comes with so many restrictions travellers are complaining that it actually amounts to a fare increase.Air Canada responded like a true competitor would by offering economy fliers free food and booze on fights in Canada and the US, contrasting with austere — and severe — restrictions for WestJet fliers..For instance, WestJet passengers won’t be allowed carry-on bags apart from a single personal item that must fit under the seat. Only fliers on transatlantic or transpacific flights will be allowed one carry-on — but no checked bag..We are delivering on our low-fare promise and believe UltraBasic will give more Canadians the opportunity to fly,”WestJet.Seats — excluding window and aisle chairs — will be preassigned in the back of of the aircraft with no guarantee that couples or families will be able to sit together.Passengers will be forced to board last, regardless of ‘zone’ or row. In addition, frequent fliers will forego any loyalty or bonus points.That is, unless they pay for any or all of those ‘privileges’ separately in advance.Passengers who had previously bought ‘basic’ fares prior to Tuesday’s announcement will still be able to bring a carry-on. Otherwise, unaccepted bags will essentially be confiscated at the gate and subject to what amounts to a fine..In a statement, WestJet said the new restrictions would “expedite the boarding process, contributing to enhanced on time performance and a better guest experience.”“With UltraBasic, guests can tailor a travel experience that meets their needs, without paying for additional services they don’t value. We are delivering on our low-fare promise and believe UltraBasic will give more Canadians the opportunity to fly,” said John Weatherill, the company’s executive vice-president and chief commercial officer. Last week, Weatherhill issued a statement on the company’s website that “air travel is more expensive in Canada than in other countries” and blamed Canada’s vast geography and low population density as factors.“It is critical for our guests to understand the factors impacting these costs. It’s equally important to understand how WestJet is evolving to address affordability, while continuing to meet the diverse needs of our guests. At the same time, we need government and industry partner support for a sustainable and affordable industry for decades to come.”.He further complained that airline tickets in Canada are burdened by third-party fees and taxes, which can add 40% or more to the cost of a flight. Those do not include ‘infrastructure costs’ such as NAV Canada air traffic control fees and airport improvement fees.On a typical flight from Toronto to Calgary, the company earns about $120, or 4 cents per kilometre. For comparison, the regulated taxi rate in Calgary is $1.91 per kilometre. But that didn’t stop angry fliers from venting on social media that the company is essentially gouging its customers.“I guess you found a way to charge more for less. UltraBasic is a ripoff and you should be ashamed of yourself. Your prices are already too high and now people get less for more $$$. I hope you lose a lot of business and people go to better airlines,” wrote one Twitter (‘X’) user who goes by the handle @TheRealDaveyBoy.Added @travelsofGreg: “WestJet used to be friendly and reliable. They’ve turned into a dumpster fire. Awful reliability, no customer service, terrible legroom, and basic economy at full service pricing.”.But it was Air Canada that had the last laugh, at WestJet’s expense.The erstwhile national carrier responded by offering economy class fliers free food and booze — premium snacks and wine and beer — on North American flights for the rest of the summer.“Cheers to summer! We're giving our Economy Class experience an upgrade with free beer, wine and premium snacks on flights within Canada and the US,” it posted on Twitter (‘X’).