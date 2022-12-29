Sunwing cancelled all its operations in Saskatchewan until February 3, including all flights from Regina and Saskatoon airports.
On Thursday, Sunwing tweeted the news and apologized to Saskatchewanians for the service disruption.
We regret to inform our customers in Saskatoon and Regina that, due to extenuating circumstances, we are unfortunately cancelling our operations from both airports. The cancellations will take immediate effect & apply to travel from both airports up to and including Fri Feb 3/23.— Sunwing Vacations (@SunwingVacay) December 29, 2022
Sunwing said all the flights up to February 3 will receive an automatic refund, which can take up to 30 days and affected travellers do not have to do anything to receive their refund.
The airline planned to use temporary foreign pilots, but the plan did not materialize.
“Sunwing had initially planned to supplement seasonal demand for travel from Saskatoon and Regina with the assistance of temporary foreign pilots for the winter months,” said Sunwing’s press release.
“When foreign pilot deployment was not agreed to, we brought in sub-services to sustain our operations, however, the conditions and schedule have proven too significant for our sub-serviced aircraft partners.”
Saskatoon airport Operational Excellence Vice-President Andrew Leeming told the media that it is “unusual” for a complete cancellation of an airline’s operations.
“It’s impactful for the airport and it’s impactful for our customers,” said Leeming.
“People really look forward to those vacations.”
Sunwing had reduced operations at the Saskatoon airport but said it would return to normal operations in Saskatoon within a few weeks, according to Leeming.
“The remainder of the schedule that Sunwing does have, which goes out to April at Saskatoon, is still intact at this point,” said Lemming.
“Hopefully, when we get to February 3, which is the information we have, things will get back to something that would seem to be more normal operations.”
Some Saskatchewan travellers are stuck and Sunwing tweeted it is “still working” on getting them back to the province.
“Our team is proactively working to repatriate all customers with cancelled return flights, and more information on rescheduled flights will be communicated shortly,” Sunwing tweeted.
A Regina airport spokesperson told the media that “we are sharing this out on our social pages” and that “Sunwing is also contacting passengers from what we understand.”
The news of Sunwing’s cancellations comes after Air Canada announced it would discontinue all flights from Saskatoon and Regina airports.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
