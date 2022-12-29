Sunwing Airplane
Image courtesy of Sunwing

Sunwing cancelled all its operations in Saskatchewan until February 3, including all flights from Regina and Saskatoon airports.

On Thursday, Sunwing tweeted the news and apologized to Saskatchewanians for the service disruption.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

john.lankers
john.lankers

I wonder how many air crew members are grounded because they don't pass their medical after the shot.

