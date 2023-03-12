Who says low emission vehicles have to be for wimps?
Honda’s Canada-based research team has unveiled a hybrid CR-V hotrod it has affectionately nick-named “The Beast,” and it’s an absolute monster.
In a statement Honda described it as a “rolling electric laboratory” to explore electrification, hybrid technologies and 100% renewable fuels that could eventually make their way into passenger vehicles.
It’ll make its debut at next month's season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Fla. and tour the race circuit, including an appearance at the Toronto Indy this summer.
"It's kind of an INDYCAR 'beast' in Honda CR-V 'sheep's clothing'," said David Salters, president and technical director for Honda Performance Development, the North American racing arm of American Honda and Acura.
"It epitomizes Honda's fun-to-drive ethos, showcases electrification and it just rocks our car culture roots and racing heritage.”
One look at the specs and it’s clear Honda’s engineering team is stoked to get this little monster on the track. Performance specs weren’t disclosed, but it does indeed, look to be a beast.
The CR-V Hybrid Racer places a 2.2-litre twin-turbocharged, electrified Honda V6 INDYCAR power unit and transmission under 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid bodywork reminiscent of GT rally racers of the 80s and 90s.
The hybrid engine runs on Shell's 100% renewable race fuel and features world-leading Skeleton Supercapacitors and Empel MGU hybrid motor technology in the electrical section.
The car was designed for upcoming INDYCAR rule changes that will see hybrid power trains debut on the track starting in 2024.
However the company said the CR-V Hybrid Racer strengthens connections with future passenger vehicles, creates awareness around the new INDYCAR hybrid powertrain coming in 2024 and spotlights the innovation, creativity and capabilities of both its Honda Performance Development program and Honda Automotive Development Center.
No word on whether a street version will be available for sale or how much it will cost.
Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.
(1) comment
This Indycar power plant will be well north of $100,000 . . . maybe even 1/4 Million.
While an interesting toy it will likely never seen a Showroom.
Honda has never built a real performance sedan, unless you consider a hotted up FWD Civic performance. One mid-engine wanna-be exotic & an S2000 sports car that tended to blow up.
Both Mazda & Nissan have a far more illustrious careers in Road Racing real cars at both the professional level & club racing in IMSA, CACC & SCCA.
Toyota does their NASCAR schtick with a pushrod V8 they never actually built or put in any Toyota.
Indycar has run on Emission Free Alcohol "Methenol" since the early 60s . . . although fewer BTUs per gallon it vaporizes easier and has a cooling effect.
A car that is fueled by alcohol is no less scary should it catch fire, but there are a few critical differences. The fire is much easier to extinguish with water-based fire extinguishers. In fact, water is the fire extinguisher medium of choice for alcohol fires.
Back to the present . . . this completely unnecessary technology is going to drive the cost of racing through the roof . . . many smaller teams will not be able to compete . . . but it's all about pushing the Great Gorebull Warming myth in the now cooling world.
