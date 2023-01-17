Wyoming legislators put forward a bill to phase out all electric vehicles (EV) in the state by 2035 to protect the oil and gas industry, one of the major drivers of the state’s economy.
The “Phasing out new electric vehicle sales by 2035” bill is sponsored by state Senator Jim Anderson and supported by Senators Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, and Dan Dockstader, and House Representatives Donald Burkhart and Bill Henderson. All are Republicans.
The legislators want to protect the oil and gas industry, which has “long been one of Wyoming’s proud and valued industries.” It created countless jobs and contributed billions to the state’s economy every year.
According to the legislators, President Joe Biden’s goal to phase out gas vehicles and have 50% of all new vehicles sold in 2030 be zero-emissions vehicles is not possible. The infrastructure is not in place to support EVs across the state.
There are “long stretches of highway across Wyoming” that have no EV charging stations and would need to be installed.
The electrical grid is not set up to supply the increased amount of electricity needed to power EV charging stations.
Another concern the legislators have is the rise of unemployment when fossil fuel production decreases because of EVs.
Anderson proposed the bill to counter the EV laws in California and Oregon.
“We are countering what California and Oregon have started with stopping sales of new petroleum vehicles,” said Anderson.
“We are very concerned about the source of minerals in countries with poor environmental laws, and we are very concerned about the disposal of the battery, which will be hazardous materials.”
The bill discusses the “domestic supply of the minerals used in the EV batteries are limited in the country” and are “not easily recyclable or disposable.”
The legislators claim fossil fuels will continue to be used to transport people and goods across Wyoming and America, even if EVs dominate vehicle sales.
“Phasing out the sale of new electric vehicles in Wyoming by 2035 will ensure the stability of Wyoming’s oil and gas industry and will help preserve the country’s critical minerals for vital purposes,” said the bill.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(9) comments
EV's will the end of us all. Poor children who mine the product to scrap thats left of the unfixable units.
The lead up to and the build after they are done is so mich dirtier than the cleaner energy we have now. Put the money into hydrogen or nuclear. Power.
Calling Premier Smith. Are you following this?
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Based.
Calling a moratorium on new wind and solar projects on the grid would make more sense. EV ownership is going to be self limiting due to the barriers to and cost of setting up home charging stations. Oil and gas production in Alberta is guaranteed because it is a necessary evil. [wink]
[thumbup][thumbup]
Alberta needs to ban electric vehicles to protect our industries. A reverse clown world so to speak.
There's your challenge Ms. Smith.
Finally someone with a brain doing what should have been done years ago!! Hey Premier Smith why don’t you do this to protect our oil and gas industry and people! Electric vehicles have more of an impact on “climate” than renewable gasoline and diesel vehicles do!
