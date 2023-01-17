Electric vehicle

Wyoming legislators put forward a bill to phase out all electric vehicles (EV) in the state by 2035 to protect the oil and gas industry, one of the major drivers of the state’s economy.

The “Phasing out new electric vehicle sales by 2035” bill is sponsored by state Senator Jim Anderson and supported by Senators Brian Boner, Ed Cooper, and Dan Dockstader, and House Representatives Donald Burkhart and Bill Henderson. All are Republicans.

(9) comments

Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

EV's will the end of us all. Poor children who mine the product to scrap thats left of the unfixable units.

The lead up to and the build after they are done is so mich dirtier than the cleaner energy we have now. Put the money into hydrogen or nuclear. Power.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Calling Premier Smith. Are you following this?

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

Based.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Calling a moratorium on new wind and solar projects on the grid would make more sense. EV ownership is going to be self limiting due to the barriers to and cost of setting up home charging stations. Oil and gas production in Alberta is guaranteed because it is a necessary evil. [wink]

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

[thumbup][thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Alberta needs to ban electric vehicles to protect our industries. A reverse clown world so to speak.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

There's your challenge Ms. Smith.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Finally someone with a brain doing what should have been done years ago!! Hey Premier Smith why don’t you do this to protect our oil and gas industry and people! Electric vehicles have more of an impact on “climate” than renewable gasoline and diesel vehicles do!

Report Add Reply

