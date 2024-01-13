Business

YOU RULE: Burger King looks for customer engagement over faster food

Have it your way… Burger King is attempting to reverse flagging Canadian fast food sales that fell to about $29.8 billion in 2022 from $93 billion pre-pandemic.
Have it your way… Burger King is attempting to reverse flagging Canadian fast food sales that fell to about $29.8 billion in 2022 from $93 billion pre-pandemic.Burger King Canada
Loading content, please wait...
Burger King
Fast Food
Retail Sales
Home of the Whopper

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news