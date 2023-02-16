Susan Wojcicki

Susan Wojcicki speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2016 at Pier 48 on Sept. 14, 2016 in San Francisco, CA. 

 Courtesy TechCrunch/Wikimedia Commons

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said she was stepping back from her role and starting a new chapter focused on family, health, and personal projects. 

“The time is right for me, and I feel able to do this because we have an incredible leadership team in place at YouTube,” said Wojcicki in a Thursday letter to YouTubers. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

She must be getting tired of lying and manipulating as a puppet for the global parasites.

