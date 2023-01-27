Zellers location

A Zellers-branded section inside a Bay store in Burlington, ON, is shown. 

 Courtesy Kate Kyle/CBC

Zellers confirmed it's mobilizing a fleet of food trucks this spring to greet customers at its first location openings. 

The Zellers Diner on Wheels will pull into various locations and serve shoppers with fan favourites from the Zellers Family Restaurant, according to a Friday press release. The release said while Zellers is tuning the engines and pumping the tires, Canadians have been tasked with building the menu. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

