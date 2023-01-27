Zellers confirmed it's mobilizing a fleet of food trucks this spring to greet customers at its first location openings.
The Zellers Diner on Wheels will pull into various locations and serve shoppers with fan favourites from the Zellers Family Restaurant, according to a Friday press release. The release said while Zellers is tuning the engines and pumping the tires, Canadians have been tasked with building the menu.
Zellers launched an Instagram poll listing 10 menu items, nine from the original menu and one vegetarian for proper measures. These items are the Big Z Burger, fries and gravy, the hot chicken sandwich, the grilled cheese sandwich, onion rings, the quesadilla, poutine, the hot dog, chicken fingers, and the veggie burger.
The release said people can weigh in on their favourites for one week, and the top five items will be selected. It said the Zellers Diner on Wheels will go on a cross-Canada tour following its initial stops, and if people enjoy it.
Tour dates and locations will be shared at a later date. Customers across Canada will have access to the Zellers experience from the first day with the launch of Zellers.ca.
Zellers unveiled the first 25 locations across Canada for its retail comeback on January 18, more than a decade after it closed most of its locations.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
