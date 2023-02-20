Zellers announced the menu it will be offering at its Zellers Diner on Wheels after doing a poll which garnered people’s attention across Canada.
The food trucks will celebrate the opening of Zellers within Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) stores and the launch of Zellers.ca, appearing over a series of days this spring, according to a press release. The release said it was a heated race, but five menu items are preparing for a comeback.
Zellers confirmed January 27 it was mobilizing a fleet of food trucks this spring to greet customers at its first location openings.
The Zellers Diner on Wheels will pull into various locations and serve shoppers with fan favourites from the Zellers Family Restaurant. While Zellers is tuning the engines and pumping the tires, Canadians were tasked with building the menu.
It launched an Instagram poll listing 10 menu items, nine from the original menu and one vegetarian for proper measures. These items were the Big Z Burger, fries and gravy, the hot chicken sandwich, the grilled cheese sandwich, onion rings, quesadilla, poutine, hot dog, chicken fingers, and the veggie burger.
The release said the five chosen menu items were the Big Z Burger, the hot chicken sandwich, grilled cheese, chicken fingers, and fries and gravy.
After the initial stops at the store locations and if customers celebrate the comeback, the Zellers Diner on Wheels will head on a cross-Canada tour. Tour dates and locations will be shared at a later date.
The launch of Zellers.ca will allow customers across Canada to have access to the store from day one.
Zellers unveiled the first 25 locations across Canada for its retail comeback on January 18, more than a decade after it closed most of its locations.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
I like the choices. Kinda hoping for fish and chips, but understand space is an issue.
