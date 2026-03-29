$1 million+ lots in Calgary's Roxboro community back on the market

CALGARY — The Alberta government bought seventeen lots in the trendy southwest neighbourhoods of Roxboro, Rideau Park and Elbow Park last year for $51 million.

The lots and homes that stood on them were damaged and declared to be beyond repair after the devastating 2013 flood.

The lots have been maintained by the government, including debris clearance, lawns mowed and sidewalks cleared of snow and now six of the properties in Roxboro are up for sale, coinciding with the completion of upstream flood mitigation efforts, including construction of the Springbank Offstream Reservoir.

The government has engaged Plintz Real Estate in Calgary to sell the properties.

“We expect that there will be a lot of demand for these properties,” Jeff Jackson, an associate broker with the firm, told Global News. “You know, waterfront in Calgary is pretty exclusive, there’s not a lot of supply of it, so, we do expect a lot of demand.”

Dennis Plintz said the location of the properties was “flood fringe.”

“Based on the measures and the studies and the water flow, and really great information that’s available, the risk that’s relevant here in the community has been substantially diminished,” he said.