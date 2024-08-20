—30— : Long-time Calgary news anchor takes high road in Global sign-off

If long-time Global News viewers thought Monday was a sad day for the venerable Calgary television broadcast, at least one person wasn’t showing it.That would be the news anchor herself.Long-time fan favourite Linda Olsen wasn’t showing any trace of regret for a career that spanned three decades in the city and nearly four in Western Canada as CFCN reporter and then nightly news anchor.In an internal farewell letter to colleagues obtained by The Western Standard, Olsen praised her coworkers and told them she would “hold onto all the moments and friendships forever.”“I will be your biggest fan and supporter.”.Olsen recalled how she merely wanted to turn a passion for writing into a full-time career as a young high school student before attending SAIT in 1986 before finally landing her dream gig at CFCN in 1995.“The work has been fascinating, challenging and rewarding every day, and the one constant, despite everything happening in life; illness, family loss, heartbreak, I always knew I had a supportive place to come to work and be amongst friends and colleagues who are the best in the business. Thank you.”And despite a string of hard years that have seen the city’s preeminent local news station fall on hard times as its parent company struggles with mass layoffs and disastrous financial results that could see its demise, Olsen told her teammates to persevere and carry on.“Be proud every day of the work you do. It makes a difference in people's lives.”It comes as other Global stations faced their own existential struggles. The local station in Kelowna was actually shuttered and went dark. Anchor Kimberley Davidson fought back tears as she pronounced: ““After nearly 67 years, this is the last live broadcast from the station. I will be the last person to turn out the lights in this studio.”.Community reporter Jamie Tawil was more succinct. In an Instagram post of his final segue, he lays it all out on his sleeve.“These are very financially challenging times for the media industry,” he wrote. “While not my decision to leave, the industry is changing, and I am being forced to adapt like so many of my colleagues past and present.”The spate of departures comes as parent company Corus struggles to meet debt covenants that come due at the end of this month. If it can’t restructure them, it could cease to be able to carry on as a ‘going concern’ to meet the listing requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange.Its shares, which were once worth more than $25 are presently trading in the 14-cent range. Whereas it once had a market cap of more than $2 billion, it’s now worth $26 million.