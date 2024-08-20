Calgary

—30— : Long-time Calgary news anchor takes high road in Global sign-off

Global News anchor Linda Olsen was SAIT’s 2022 Alumni of the Year
Global News anchor Linda Olsen was SAIT’s 2022 Alumni of the YearSAIT
Loading content, please wait...
Global News
Corus Entertainment
Mainstream Legacy Media Network
Linda Olsen

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news