A new load of garbage for blue carts in Calgary

CALGARY — Calgarians can now recycle more packaging materials in their blue carts, and community recycling depots with the expansion of Alberta’s residential recycling programs under its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations.

“For Calgarians, recycling is part of everyday life, and this change means more of the packaging residents use can now be recycled through the city’s residential recycling system,” said Sharon Howland, leader, program management, waste & recycling services.

“It’s a practical improvement that makes recycling easier and more convenient for households across the city while supporting a more consistent recycling system across Alberta.”

The expanded program means more opportunities to recycle household packaging that previously belonged in the garbage.

Blue carts can now be used to get rid of: Foam packaging such as foam blocks, takeout containers and egg cartons; food and body aerosols such as cooking spray, sunscreen and hairspray; flexible plastic bags and wrappers such as chip bags and granola bar wrappers, and; tubes such as toothpaste and deodorant containers.

Howland advises all materials should be empty, clean and loose before being placed in blue carts so they can be sorted and recycled.