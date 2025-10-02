Advance voting in Calgary starts Oct. 6 and the Vote Bus hits the road

Calgarians 18-years of age or older can head to advance voting stations between Oct. 6 and 11 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day at any station in the city. A list of polling stations and more information is available .
The city reminds Calgarians that on election day, Oct. 20, they must vote at their designated voting station.
For post-secondary students, advance voting will take place on three campuses.
Mount Royal University will host voting at the Roderick Mah Centre on Oct. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. SAIT students can vote at the Aldred Centre, Room CA121 on the same dates and hours. The University of Calgary will hold advance voting at the Dining Centre on Oct. 8 and 9, also from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Before voting, if your name appears on the permanent electors register you will be required to show one piece of identification issued by a Canadian government, either federal, provincial or local that includes your photograph, such as a driver’s licence or an Alberta ID card.
If your name does not appear on the permanent voters’ register, or you do not have government issued photo ID, you must complete Form 13 and be able to show one piece of ID such as: Bank/credit card statement or personal cheque; insurance policy or coverage card; pension plan statement of benefits, contributions or participation; residential lease or mortgage statement; utility bill (e.g. telephone, public utilities commission, television, hydro (electric), gas or water); vehicle ownership, registration or insurance certificate, or; any other piece of identification authorized by the that contains both name and address.
Get on the bus, Gus
Depending on where you live, the voting station could be coming to your area on the City of Calgary Vote Bus, available to all eligible voters.
The Vote Bus is a convenient and fun way to vote,” says Kate Martin, returning officer for the 2025 general election. “The Vote Bus is one of the 42 advance vote opportunities available throughout the city from October 6 to 11."
The Vote Bus will make 11 stops in various locations in the city, allowing voters to cast their ballots regardless of the ward in which they reside, says Martin.
“The Vote Bus is part of Elections Calgary’s efforts to make the election as accessible as possible,” she says. “The Vote Bus allows us to reach voters in all parts of our city, including new communities where facilities haven’t been built to accommodate voting stations, as well as key transit hubs.”
More information about the bus schedule is at .
Complete information about the general election is at the or by calling 403-476-4100.
