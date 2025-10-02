Advance voting in Calgary starts Oct. 6 and the Vote Bus hits the road

Calgarians 18-years of age or older can head to advance voting stations between Oct. 6 and 11 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day at any station in the city. A list of polling stations and more information is available here .

The city reminds Calgarians that on election day, Oct. 20, they must vote at their designated voting station.

For post-secondary students, advance voting will take place on three campuses.

Mount Royal University will host voting at the Roderick Mah Centre on Oct. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. SAIT students can vote at the Aldred Centre, Room CA121 on the same dates and hours. The University of Calgary will hold advance voting at the Dining Centre on Oct. 8 and 9, also from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Before voting, if your name appears on the permanent electors register you will be required to show one piece of identification issued by a Canadian government, either federal, provincial or local that includes your photograph, such as a driver’s licence or an Alberta ID card.