AI analysis identifies 50 most dangerous pedestrian intersections in Calgary

The City of Calgary recorded 15 pedestrian deaths in 2025, an 11-year high according to the city and a record that stands to be broken in 2026, with more than 10 pedestrian deaths recorded to date.
On Tuesday, city administration presented a report to the Community Development Committee called Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Pedestrian Safety that identified intersections that do not have existing traffic signals, overhead flashers, or rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs).
The AI platform assessed more than 17,000 intersections and assigned each a pedestrian-risk score from 0 to 100. From the assessment, the 50 highest-risk intersections that lack pedestrian safety measures such as traffic signals or RRFBs were identified. The risk scores of the 50 intersections range from 93.55 to 99.02 out of 100.
Of those 50, administration identified 26 that it recommends be improved with safety measures at an estimated cost of $6 million funded, through the next four-year budget, to be considered by city council when budget deliberations begin in November.
The final cost depends on various safety measures and their individual costs, such as curb extensions ($160,000); RRFBs ($90,000); roundabout ($300,000); raised crosswalk ($300,000) and; traffic signal ($475,000).
Here are the Top 50.
The risk scores of the 50 intersections range from 93.55 to 99.02 out of 100.
The top five, based on risk, with recommended improvements and costs and risk reductions are all in the northeast part of the city:
Martindale Blvd. & Martindale Gate, 99.02, curb extensions, $160,000 30%-45% reduction of pedestrian collision risk;
Falshire Dr. & Falton Dr. 98.54, roundabout $300,000, 30% reduction of collision risk.
Madigan Dr. & Madeira Way/Manora Pl. 98.13 curb extensions or medians $200,000, 30%-45% reduction of pedestrian collision risk
Martindale Blvd. & Martindale Dr. (south Intersection) 97.44 curb extensions $160,000, 30%-45% reduction of pedestrian collision risk.
80 Ave. & Saddlebrook Dr,/Taradale Dr. 97.16 RRFB x3 roundabout $270,000, 30%-40% reduction of pedestrian collision risk.
The committee also heard about administration's Mobility Plan (CMP) and Vision Zero Roadmap (VZR}, both of which emphasizing the city should give more attention to developing safer streets from the beginning of new communities.
“(It’s) more fiscally responsible than retrofitting streets later. Incorporating proven safety measures earlier in planning, design and construction can help avoid future costs, reduce risk before serious collisions happen, and create streets that better support safe movement for all users,” reads administration’s CMP.
The VZR includes two implementation scenarios that would address additional higher-risk locations sooner.
“Scenario 1 would expand delivery through approximately $10 million per year and is estimated to contribute to an approximate 10% reduction in serious collisions city-wide over five years,” according to the VZR. “Scenario 2 would further accelerate implementation through approximately $20 million per year and is estimated to contribute to an approximate 20% reduction in serious collisions city-wide over the same period.
The committee unanimously voted in favour of sending both reports to city council budget deliberations in November.