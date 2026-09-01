AI analysis identifies 50 most dangerous pedestrian intersections in Calgary

The City of Calgary recorded 15 pedestrian deaths in 2025, an 11-year high according to the city and a record that stands to be broken in 2026, with more than 10 pedestrian deaths recorded to date.

On Tuesday, city administration presented a report to the Community Development Committee called Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Enhanced Pedestrian Safety that identified intersections that do not have existing traffic signals, overhead flashers, or rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs).

The AI platform assessed more than 17,000 intersections and assigned each a pedestrian-risk score from 0 to 100. From the assessment, the 50 highest-risk intersections that lack pedestrian safety measures such as traffic signals or RRFBs were identified. The risk scores of the 50 intersections range from 93.55 to 99.02 out of 100.

Of those 50, administration identified 26 that it recommends be improved with safety measures at an estimated cost of $6 million funded, through the next four-year budget, to be considered by city council when budget deliberations begin in November.

The final cost depends on various safety measures and their individual costs, such as curb extensions ($160,000); RRFBs ($90,000); roundabout ($300,000); raised crosswalk ($300,000) and; traffic signal ($475,000).

Here are the Top 50.