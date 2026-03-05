Alberta government fires back at Farkas; councillors complain about his special meeting

The special meeting of Calgary city council, called by Mayor Jeromy Farkas to review the Alberta’s education tax increase was held Wednesday, with the mayor surprising council by asking about holding a plebiscite on the amount of property taxes the city sends to the provincial government.

“Asking any questions of Calgarians is very serious, but we want to continue to fight for our fair share,” said Farkas after the meeting.

The meeting wasn’t popular with some councillors, who spoke up.

Ward 14 Cllr. Landon Johnston suggested to the mayor the meeting wasn’t necessary and what they heard could have been managed in an email, adding, "It was performative. We didn’t really accomplish anything today.”

Ward 2 Cllr. Jennifer Wyness said the discussion of the Alberta’s education tax increase should have first been put on the agenda of the council’s executive committee.

The committee meets to hear from city administration and others who want to take issues to regular council meetings. It's job is to approve those requests or deny them, making sure council is debating issues it should be debating, and not just because someone wants them to be debated.