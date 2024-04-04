Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit investigate homicide in Rocky View County

At around 5:30 a.m. on April 3, 2024, the Tsuut’ina Nation Fire Department rushed to douse a grass fire near Range Road 40 and Township Road 241 in Rocky View County. Amidst the firefighting efforts, the discovery of human remains halted proceedings and both the Cochrane RCMP and the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service arrived on scene. The Alberta RCMP Major Crime Unit was promptly summoned to lead the investigation.Following an autopsy conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Calgary on April 4, 2024, authorities are officially treating the death as a homicide.If you possess any pertinent information regarding this incident or those involved, reach out to the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 780-585-3767. For those preferring anonymity, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through their website www.P3Tips.com, or via the “P3 Tips” app, accessible on the Apple App or Google Play Store. To file a report online or to access RCMP updates and resources, consider downloading the Alberta RCMP app from either the Apple App or Google Play Store.