All you need to know about the public hearing on blanket upzoning

The public hearing of the repeal of blanket upzoning starts Monday at 9:30 a.m. in council chambers in Calgary’s Municipal Building.

On Friday morning the city said it had received 339 speaker requests and 69 panels to speak (each panel consist of five people). In addition, the city has received 2,390 written submissions totaling 6,804 pages.

While the deadline for written submissions is closed, anyone wanting to speak to council, in person or remotely, can register at calgary.ca/publicsubmissions , or in person starting on Monday at the registration desk located in the Municipal Building Atrium at any time up to the end of the public hearing.

“Those registered to speak will be added to a panel of speakers and given a panel number," said the city in a release. “The time that each panel will be called upon to speak to council depends on a number of factors, including the overall number of speakers. There is no guarantee that if participants register to speak in-person that their panel will speak on the same day.”

Speakers will receive complementary transit tickets for those using transit and six hours of complementary parking in Lot 36, in City Hall Parkade are available for speakers driving downtown.