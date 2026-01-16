Attacker killed in self defence case was landlord to missing Calgary senior

New details have come out surrounding the man who was killed in self-defence by a Calgary woman after he attacked her in the basement of an Edgemont rental property.CTV News has reported that the man, Shahbaz Ahmed, has now been linked to the case of a missing senior.It has been confirmed that Ahmed was the landlord of 71-year-old Abdul Mufti, who has been missing since August 2023 and police say is now presumed dead.Mufti was last seen at the Falconridge basement apartment he had been renting from Ahmed. Neighbours said they saw Ahmed at the residence a week before Mufti's disappearance.Police had previously identified someone as a person of interest regarding the theft of Mufti's credit cards, but this individual was released without charges..Ahmed gained notoriety after his death due to his unprompted attack on a Calgary woman who was able to fight back and fatally wound him.It has since been revealed that Ahmed had a prolific history of violent allegations. Court documents show that he has had close to a dozen charges relating to violent behaviour, including a 2023 knife assault on an elderly man named Harold Heninger.Calgary police have not said whether or not Ahmed was a person of interest in Mufti's case, but the knowledge that he was Mufti's landlord, his violent history, and his unprompted attack, which led to his death, makes his association with this case all the more plausible.