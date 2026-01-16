Bearspaw feeder main repairs completed; water restrictions are lifted

Repairs to the Bearspaw feeder main are finished and the water conservation advisory has been lifted, said Sue Henry, chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency at a press conference Friday afternoon.

“We turned on the last pump at the Bearspaw water treatment plant, increasing the flow of water through the feeder main and have been monitoring the pipe and as of this afternoon, the system remains stable," said Henry.

“That means we are now able to lift all water restrictions effective immediately at the end of the day (Friday). The municipal emergency plan will be deactivated, and the emergency operations center will close.”

The pipe will be closely monitored, as there is no guarantee it won’t break again, said Henry.

“Should we experience another break, we are ready to respond quickly and efficiently,” she said. “As mentioned before, the process to return the line to service had additional risk.”

Henry said the extra first responders that had been stationed near the feeder main will stand down today, but the sections of berm in Montgomery and the barriers along Parkdale Avenue will remain in place for now.