Bearspaw South Feeder Main construction update; water restrictions return Monday

Water restrictions return to Calgary and area on Monday for four weeks, while reinforcement of the Bearspaw South Main Feeder (BSFM) gets into high gear on the weekend.

Crews will begin reinforcing nine pipe segments on Saturday, six along 16 Ave. N.W. near Sarcee Tr. and three at Point McKay Park, which will have an impact on traffic patterns, said Michael Thompson the City of Calgary’s general essential services manager.

“Saturday morning, lane reductions will be in place on 16 Ave. N.W. near the Sarcee Tr. interchange, along with full closures of the exit ramp from 16 Ave. to Sarcee Tr. and the exit from Sarcee Tr. to westbound 16 Ave.,” said Thompson. “Westbound 16 Ave. will remain open, though travel times may be longer. Drivers heading west are encouraged to plan ahead.”

Crews will shut down water flow through the feeder main on Monday and begin draining the water from it.

“People may see water being released to the river and are reminded that this is a necessary step before construction can begin,” said Thompson. “The city will be monitoring water quality in the river to avoid impacts to the environment, as part of regulatory requirements.”

With the feeder main out of service, the city will not be able to supply water at normal levels to Calgary or neighbouring communities, including Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut’ina Nation.