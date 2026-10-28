Bearspaw South Feeder Main repairs in final stages; water restrictions begin Nov. 4

Construction on the Bearspaw South Feeder Main replacement is nearing completion, with close to 95% of the new feeder main now installed. Next week, work will begin to connect the new pipe to the existing water system and water restrictions in Calgary, Tsuut'ina Nation, Airdrie, Chestermere and Strathmore will come into effect. "We are not out of the woods yet, but we are getting very close," said Michael Thompson, chief operating officer for the Calgary Water Utility. “On Nov. 4 we will start work to connect the new pipe to our water system, keeping us on track to have the new pipe in service by the end of the year.” Stage 4 water restrictions will aliso come into force on Nov. 4 and are scheduled to last four weeks. Stage A construction began in January, soon after the pipe burst in late December, using microtunnelling to complete approximately 3.7 kilometres of tunnelling. Installation of the concrete carrier pipe and the new steel feeder main between the Shaganappi Pump Station and 73 St. NW was completed in September. "Stage A construction continues and crews have now completed grouting in the space between the carrier pipe and the new steel feeder main," said Thompson. "Construction in the valve chambers and work on supporting infrastructure are ongoing." .As pipe installation progresses, city crews are restoring roadways, sidewalks and property access along the alignment, with landscaping restoration continuing through the fall, weather permitting. Any remaining work will be completed in spring 2027. "Starting Nov. 4, crews will begin preparing to connect, or tie-in, the pipe by shutting down and draining the existing Bearspaw South Feeder Main," said Thompson. "Tie-in construction will take place in November and December at three locations, including 33 and 34 Ave. at 83 St. NW, 33 Ave. at 89 St. NW and Shaganappi Pump Station, near Edworthy Park." "This work will result in significant traffic impacts, including intersection and lane closures, detours, sidewalk and bicycle lane closures. Construction hours will vary by location, with some work requiring 24-hour construction." The existing Bearspaw South Feeder Main will be temporarily shut down, significantly reducing how much water can be distributed across the city, resulting in voluntary indoor water conservation being required beginning Nov. 4 for approximately four weeks, said Thompson. "While the feeder main is shut down, every water-saving action will help reduce demand on Calgary's water system," he said. "We're asking Calgarians to prepare to conserve water by not watering outdoors, flushing only when needed, running dishwashers and washing machines with full loads and taking shorter showers of three minutes or less. We're also encouraging everyone to help spread the word that water restrictions are coming by sharing this information with family and friends." .Repairs will require work at six locations at the same time, with a dedicated crew at each site, added Thompson. "We will excavate and replace sections of the existing pipe with new steel segments. Lane closures and traffic detours will be in place along Parkdale Blvd. NW, and river pathway detours will be required in the area," he said. "Be prepared for traffic delays on Parkdale and consider planning an alternate route for your commute. Work is expected to be completed in early December." The city advises residents experiencing construction-related impacts can visit the Bearspaw South Feeder Main Community Resource Centre at the Bowness Community Association, 7904 43 Ave. NW, open Monday and Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For project information and construction updates, visit calgary.ca/bearspawfeedermain.