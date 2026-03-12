Bearspaw South Feeder Main update #4; new partial road closure

CALGARY — Mayor Jeromy Farkas announced water consumption in Calgary and has stayed in the green zone (less than 500 million litres per day) every day since water restrictions came into effect on Monday.

“We are now four days into the planned reinforcement work on the Bearspaw South Feeder Main and corresponding water restrictions.” said Farkas.

“People across Calgary, Airdrie, Chestermere, Strathmore and Tsuut’ina Nation are successfully keeping water demand below 500 million litres, with yesterday’s water use at 489 million litres.”

“Thank you for helping us meet daily water demands and reduce risk to our system while the feeder main is out of service. We know this is just the beginning. The feeder main will remain shut down for about three and a half more weeks while reinforcement work continues.”

Once again, Farkas emphasized that everyone save 25 litres per person, per day by flushing toilets only when needed; keeping showers to three minutes or less, and; running dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads.

“Our water demand numbers show that our community is full of water heroes,” he said. “Please keep up the great work and spread the word about the steps you are taking to save water.”

Michael Thompson, general manager of essential services at the city, gave an update on construction activity in the Bowness/Montgomery areas in northwest Calgary, including a new partial road closure.