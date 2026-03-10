Bearspaw update: Water use below target level as residents respond to restrictions

Calgary and area residents kept their water use in the ‘green zone’, consuming 496 million litres of water on Monday, the first day of being under Stage 4 water restrictions.

That is four million litres below the City of Calgary’s target of 500 million litres daily.

“Monday’s water use puts us in the safe and sustainable green zone,” said the city in a statement. “Thank you to everyone, Calgarians, businesses and our regional partners, for your collective efforts to save water and protect our system while this critical work is underway.”

Staying in the green zone can be accomplished if everyone reduces water use by 25 litres per day, according to the city.

Suggestions from the city for saving water include: Flushing toilets only when needed (each skipped flush saves nearly five litres of water); keeping showers to three minutes (saves about seven litres of water); running dishwashers and washing machines only with full loads (combined saves 90 litres of water).

Construction is ongoing, with crews having adjusted how water moves through the drinking water system as the feeder main is out of service.