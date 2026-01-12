Bearspaw water main break repairs close to completion; another break is still possible

The Bearspaw south feeder main break repairs are close to completion, with expectations it will be brought back into service in as soon as two days, although there is still a risk of another break.

Sue Henry, chief of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency, said the city has a plan in place should another break occur.

“Over the past few days, we have removed parts of the two sections of the berm along Montgomery Boulevard northwest, installed temporary barriers along the Bow River pathway near Parkdale Boulevard between 30th and 33rd streets,” said Henry at a press conference on Monday.

“We have cleared catch basins, opened river outflows, and replaced select manhole covers with ones that allow water to drain more quickly.

Henry added residents in the area may see an increased presence of utility teams, city work crews, the Calgary Fire Department, Calgary police and peace officers.

“Additional measures like sandbags may be deployed proactively at certain locations as needed,” she said.

“I want to reassure people that seeing mitigation activities in their neighborhoods that this isn't about expecting another break, but it's about being prepared for one. We are not waiting and we are not taking chances.”

General Manager of Infrastructure Services for the City of Calgary, Michael Thompson, said, “Over the weekend, we continued refilling the feeder main with 22 million liters of water, the equivalent to approximately nine Olympic-sized swimming pools.”