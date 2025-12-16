Blanket upzoning only on the road to repeal; until then it's status quo

By voting to repeal the blanket upzoning bylaw on Monday, Calgary city council delivered an early Christmas gift to Calgarians who have fought the bylaw for almost two years.

But let’s be clear; the wheels of bureaucracy turn slowly, and Christmas will be long in the rearview mirror before the ‘gift’ can be fully ‘unwrapped’.

Council’s vote on Monday didn’t automatically repeal the bylaw, it just directed city administration to start the formal repeal process.

Alberta’s Municipal Government Act lays out what procedures are included in the process, beginning with a public hearing that must be advertised with at least 60 to 90 days' notice. City administration has targetted the hearing for March, with the exact date to be determined.

After the hearing, council will vote on the repeal bylaw’s readings (three) and once the readings are passed, the repeal will become law, and land uses in effect before blanket upzoning will return.

But not right away.

Administration has suggested that the repeal will not take effect until August 2026, assuming the process moves forward based on current projections.

And until then, the blanket upzoning bylaw remains in effect, and, according to city administration, applications for building permits adhering to the blanket upzoning bylaw will still be accepted, and those in the pipeline will be processed.