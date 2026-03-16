Boil water advisory for Calgary communities of Spruce Cliff, Wildwood and Rosscarrock

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has ordered the City of Calgary to issue a boil water advisory for approximately 500 homes and businesses located in the southwest Calgary communities of Spruce Cliff, and limited areas of Wildwood and Rosscarrock, effective immediately.

Early Friday morning, a water service line broke on private property. In the course of shutting off water to the affected property, there was a disruption to the watermain supplying drinking water to the wider area.

While water service was restored on Friday afternoon, Alberta Health Services is ordering a boil water advisory as a precautionary measure.

In a statement, the City of Calgary said, "This issue is not related to the Bearspaw South Feeder Main, nor did it involve a break on a city water main."

"All residences and businesses within the affected area are advised to bring all tap water to a roiling boil for one full minute prior consumption, including: drinking; brushing teeth; cleaning raw foods, and; making ice."

Residents and businesses may choose to purchase bottled water for the duration of this advisory.

Water wagons are being provided and their location will be available on calgary.ca/wateroutages .

"We are working closely with Alberta Environment and Protected Areas and Alberta Health Services to resolve the water quality concerns," said the city. "We anticipate this order being in place for a minimum of three days to allow time to flush the watermain and complete the necessary water quality testing.

For health-related questions and further information about boil water procedures visit myhealth.alberta.ca/Alberta/Pages/Boil-water-advisory-how-to-use-water-safely.aspx