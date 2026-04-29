UPDATED: Calgary CAO David Duckworth and COO Stuart Dalgleish leaving city hall

CALGARY — Two long-time bureaucrats at the City of Calgary, Chief Administration Officer David Duckworth and Chief Operating Officer Stuart Dalgleish, are hanging up their spurs in 2026, according to a statement from the City of Calgary.

“The City of Calgary is beginning a structured leadership transition for its senior administrative team and launching a recruitment process for its next Chief Administrative Officer (CAO),” reads the statement.

“City Council and current CAO David Duckworth have mutually agreed to begin a planned leadership transition from the city. CAO Duckworth’s last day will be Dec. 1, 2026. If a successor is identified earlier, Mr. Duckworth will support a smooth transition in an advisory capacity.”

Duckworth joined the City of Calgary in March 2018 as the General Manager of Utilities and Environmental Protection and was later appointed as the City Manager (Chief Administrative Officer) on Aug. 1, 2019, and formally assumed the role on Aug. 30, 2019,

Dalgleish has worked for the city since 1988 and has more than 35 years of experience with the city. He has held key leadership positions, including Assessment Director, Director of Development & Building Approvals, General Manager of Community Services, and General Manager of Planning & Development Services. Dalgleish has been serving as the Chief Operating Officer and will be leaving his post on June 12, 2026.