UPDATED: Calgary CAO David Duckworth and COO Stuart Dalgleish leaving city hall

CALGARY — Two long-time bureaucrats at the City of Calgary, Chief Administration Officer David Duckworth and Chief Operating Officer Stuart Dalgleish, are hanging up their spurs in 2026, according to a statement from the City of Calgary.
“The City of Calgary is beginning a structured leadership transition for its senior administrative team and launching a recruitment process for its next Chief Administrative Officer (CAO),” reads the statement.
“City Council and current CAO David Duckworth have mutually agreed to begin a planned leadership transition from the city. CAO Duckworth’s last day will be Dec. 1, 2026. If a successor is identified earlier, Mr. Duckworth will support a smooth transition in an advisory capacity.”
Duckworth joined the City of Calgary in March 2018 as the General Manager of Utilities and Environmental Protection and was later appointed as the City Manager (Chief Administrative Officer) on Aug. 1, 2019, and formally assumed the role on Aug. 30, 2019,
Dalgleish has worked for the city since 1988 and has more than 35 years of experience with the city. He has held key leadership positions, including Assessment Director, Director of Development & Building Approvals, General Manager of Community Services, and General Manager of Planning & Development Services. Dalgleish has been serving as the Chief Operating Officer and will be leaving his post on June 12, 2026.
“Public service has been central to my career, and it has been an honour to serve Calgarians and work alongside Calgary’s dedicated public servants,” said Duckworth.
“I truly believe this is a natural time for this transition, as the organization enters its next phase. I remain focused on continuity, a smooth handover, and leaving the organization well positioned to serve Calgarians for generations to come.”
“My 37 years at the city have been more than a career, they’ve reflected a personal calling and proud commitment to public service,” said Dalgleish.
“I am grateful to the people and teams, whether internal or external to the city, with whom I have had the privilege of working with and serving Calgarians together and from whom I was fortunate to learn and become a better person. I’m confident our city team is well positioned to work towards an always bright and better future for Calgary.”
“Stuart and David have both made important contributions to this organization and to the city. I want to thank them for their leadership during a period of significant work and change,” said Mayor Jeromy Farkas.
“This is a steady and planned leadership transition. Calgary is entering a new phase of growth, and we are taking this step to ensure our organization is well-positioned for the work ahead.”
Farkas added the transition comes at a time of significant progress across the city, including major infrastructure work to strengthen Calgary’s water system, ongoing service delivery, and continued management of complex operational challenges.
“Calgary is approaching the milestone of two million residents and is entering a new four-year council term,” he said. “This transition is intended to align leadership with the city’s growth and long-term priorities.
In its statement, the city said all services will continue without disruption, and a clear interim leadership structure is in place to ensure continuity.
“Council will conduct a comprehensive recruitment process for the next CAO. The search will focus on identifying a leader with experience managing growth, delivering major infrastructure, and leading a high-performing municipal organization,” said the city, adding further updates will be provided as the recruitment process progresses.