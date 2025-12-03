Updated: Calgary city council approves 2026 budget, lowering the average property tax increase to 1.64% from 3.6%.

Calgary city council approved the 2026 budget on Wednesday, after 23 days of deliberations, reducing the increase proposed by administration for services to Calgarians.

Wednesday marked the 8th consecutive day of concentrated deliberations on the budget for the fourth year of a four year-budget, set out by the previous council.

By dipping into the city’s fiscal reserve fund for tens of million dollars, council brought the property tax increase down from a proposed 3.6% to 1.64%, which works out to about a $4.50 increase per month for the average homeowner.

Also increasing are utility fees and transit fares, with transit funding also increasing.

Some of that funding from reserves includes millions for a field house complex in the northeast and recreation facility upgrades, plus a new fire station in the northwest, new transit buses and programs such as a transit safety pilot project and public washrooms.

Cuts to the budget were few but did include the downtown office conversion program budget and $9 million was taken from the climate department.

The budget passed by a vote of 12 to 3, with Cllrs. Johnston, Jamison and Wyness opposed.

Ward 13 Cllr. Dan McLean has been through the budget process before and he said this one was different.