Updated: Calgary city council approves 2026 budget, lowering the average property tax increase to 1.64% from 3.6%.

Calgary city council approved the 2026 budget on Wednesday, after 23 days of deliberations, reducing the increase proposed by administration for services to Calgarians.
Wednesday marked the 8th consecutive day of concentrated deliberations on the budget for the fourth year of a four year-budget, set out by the previous council.
By dipping into the city’s fiscal reserve fund for tens of million dollars, council brought the property tax increase down from a proposed 3.6% to 1.64%, which works out to about a $4.50 increase per month for the average homeowner.
Also increasing are utility fees and transit fares, with transit funding also increasing.
Some of that funding from reserves includes millions for a field house complex in the northeast and recreation facility upgrades, plus a new fire station in the northwest, new transit buses and programs such as a transit safety pilot project and public washrooms.
Cuts to the budget were few but did include the downtown office conversion program budget and $9 million was taken from the climate department.
The budget passed by a vote of 12 to 3, with Cllrs. Johnston, Jamison and Wyness opposed.
Ward 13 Cllr. Dan McLean has been through the budget process before and he said this one was different.
“I found it a little different because it’s the first time in four years that I'm going to say these words, ‘I going to support it,’” he said. “This budget to me shows that we really are turning a page with a real measurable return to fiscal responsibility. I would have liked to see maybe a little less spending, lower tax rates and I don’t think (other councillors) got what they wanted but this is the best budget Calgary has seen in many years.”
“I'm very happy this modest increase is going directly to public safety for the police, for firefighters and for transit safety. We're investing in services that keep Calgary safe.”
“Although not perfect, it’s pretty damn good.”
Speaking in opposition, Cllr. Johnston said, “I feel the process was thrown on a new council too quickly. Administration did a good job of getting information to us but I feel the transparency was lacking. I felt there was a lot of blame on the province on a lot of these increases.”
Mayor Farkas thanked councillors, Calgarians and administration.
“Thank you for trusting me as your chair for this roller coaster of a meeting,” he said. “Thank you to the public who gave us the opportunity to be able to serve them. And thank you to members of administration and honestly, thank you genuinely on a personal level for the opportunity to show up in a different way than I did 10 years ago in this place.”
“I've been involved in five years' worth of city budgets, and I can honestly say that this was the strongest and most focused I've ever been part of. This budget means that the tax increase that Calgarians were facing was slashed by two thirds. That really matters at a time when groceries are up and every single dollar counts.”
“It means that their kids are going to have better access to recreation, closer rinks, more programs, and more places to belong.”
“And it means when they call for help that help comes. First responders, with the resources, will be able to show up quickly and able to keep them safe.”
“I think there's a lot to be proud of in this budget around housing, around infrastructure, around safety, around maintenance and building for that two millionth Calgarian.”
“Calgarians are watching and I think they deserve a council that can come together when it matters the most.”
Property taxes won't be finalized until the spring, after the city finalizes the property assessments and the provincial budget, which will have a bearing on what Calgarians will pay in taxes.