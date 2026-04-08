Calgary city council votes for a full repeal of blanket upzoning

By a vote of 12-3, Calgary city council on Wednesday voted in favour of a full repeal of the blanket upzoning bylaw.

Councillors voting against the motion were Ward 8’s Nathanial Schmidt, Ward 7’s Myke Atkinson and Ward 3’s Andrew Yule.

During a two-and-a-half week long public hearing that started on March 23, 411 Calgarians spoke to council, while the city received 3,293 written submissions, with an overall rating of 77% in favour a full repeal of the bylaw.

Prior to the vote, Mayor Jeromy Farkas said, “I’ll be supporting repealing blanket rezoning. Throughout the public hearing we heard from thousands of Calgarians. Many said the previous decision created uncertainty and broke trust in the planning process.”

“People are asking for a reset and a chance to rebuild the process with communities at the table.”

The full repeal will take effect in August and any permits issued under blanket upzoning will be honoured until then.

Meanwhile, council will consider and vote on amendments brought forward under the repeal.

More to come...