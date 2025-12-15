Updated: Calgary city council votes to begin process to repeal blanket upzoning

In a resounding repudiation of blanket upzoning, Calgary City Council voted 13 to 2 to begin the process of repealing the bylaw approved by the previous council, despite a vast majority of Calgarians being very much opposed to it at the time.

The vote to repeal blanket upzoning was spurred by a Notice of Motion brought to council by Cllrs. Andre Chabot, Dan McLean, Kim Tyers, Rob Ward, Mike Jamieson and Landon Johnston, and supported by Mayor Jeromy Farkas.

The councillors who voted against the repeal were newcomers Nathaniel Schmidt and Myke Atkinson.

At the start of the meeting, Farkas reconfirmed the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation would not interfere with Calgary receiving the balance of its $228.5 million grant from the Housing Accelerator Fund, having spoken with federal ministers as well as with Prime Minister Carney’s office, which said there is flexibility and focus is on outcomes.

Calgary city administration says the repeal would revert the city's land-use bylaw back to what it was prior to citywide rezoning taking effect in August 2024, excluding any properties that have been redeveloped or in the development permit process

There was some ‘stick handling’ on the notice of motion, centered by Cllr. Jennifer Wyness, who put forward an amendment that would allow homeowners to request going back to the original land-use, rather than the original land use automatically being brought back to all properties.