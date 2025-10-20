UPDATED: Calgary Mayor Gondek concedes election

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced at 11:45 pm Monday she is conceding her run to be reelected as Calgary's mayor.

"This didn't end up the way that we had all hoped, but I'm standing here very proud of what we have built together and I'm profoundly grateful for the privilege of having served this incredible city, the best city in the world," said Gondek in her concession speech. "To the people of Calgary, this incredible city, thank you so much for having given me the opportunity and the great honour to be the mayor."

"It has been honestly the greatest privilege of my life. I look back at those four years and I think of everything we have accomplished. I will offer my congratulations to the winner and their team once we have the final result."

Gondek was a distant third in the mayoral race at the time , trailing Jeromy Farkas and Sonya Sharp.

She is the first incumbent Calgary mayor to lose a re-election bid since Ralph Klein defeated Ross Alger in 1980.