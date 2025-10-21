BREAKING: Calgary mayoral votes counted; Farkas leads by slim margin; recount likely

The race for Calgary mayor's chair is seemingly over, with Jeromy Farkas the presumptive mayor with 91,065 votes, 585 more votes than Sonya Sharp's 90,480 votes.

In third is Jyoti Gondek, 71,480 votes; Jeff Davison, 47,372 votes, and; Brian Thiessen with 40, 519.

Former Mayor Gondek conceded the race at 11:45 Monday night, becoming the first incumbent mayor to be unseated since 1980, when Ralph Klein defeated Ross Alger.

A total of 348,626 votes were cast for mayor in the advance polls and general election on Monday.

Vote counts will continue at 10:30 Tuesday morning, with the count for councillor seats expected to wrap up late Tuesday afternoon.

Elections Canada has yet to announce a recount of Farkas' and Sharp's votes. A recount is usually called when candidates' votes are less than .5% apart.

This is breaking news; more to come.