BREAKING: Calgary Ward 6 councillor Richard Pootmans stepping down immediately

Ward 6 Coun. Richard Pootmans is stepping down from city council effective immediately.His resignation was confirmed Tuesday evening by Calgary's Chief Administrative Officer, David Duckworth, after a closed-door meeting of councillors, who said Pootmans’ decision was for family and personal reasons, without elaborating.In a statement, Mayor Jyoti Gondek said council was “processing” the news while thanking Pootmans for his 10 years of service on council.“We are grateful to councillor Pootmans for his commitment, his collaborative style and his service to the residents of Ward 6 and all Calgarians. His kindness and his work have left a lasting impact on our city and his presence will be greatly missed,” read the statemen.Pootmans was elected as Ward 6 councillor for two terms, between 2010 and 2017, then returned to council in 2021.Counc. Jennifer Wyness posed on X: "I truly enjoyed working w/@pootmans. He always had valuable insights into issues, & we had deeply engaging conversations. I appreciate the years of experience he brought to the role, and I believe #yyccc is a better city because of his efforts. I wish him and his family the best."Coun. Andre Chabot called Pootmans a friend and colleague while moving a motion to accept the resignation.“It was an honour and a pleasure to work alongside him and I wish him all the best in his endeavours as he moves forward,” said Chabot.Gondek said details of how the city will move forward with representation in Ward 6 will be shared with residents once decided.The next Calgary municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 20, 2025.