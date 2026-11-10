City of Calgary rolls out $27 billion budget and potential 15% tax increase

The 2027 budget wish list from the City of Calgary administration was unveiled in council chambers on Tuesday morning, a list carrying a price tag of $6 billion in operating expenditures in 2027 plus $21 billion in capital expenditures, including $13 billion in new capital infrastructure over the four-year budget cycle. If approved by city council, the budget requests will increase the property tax rate to 15%, meaning homes with an average assessed valuation of $700,000 will be sending an extra $37 in property taxes per month to the city in 2027, in addition to $16 per month for water, waste and recycling; a combined increase of $53 per month; a yearly total of $636. In a statement, the city said administration’s wish list was "focused on Calgarians’ priorities" and how the proposed budget outlines "how the city plans to deliver services Calgarians rely on while responding to the needs of a growing city" emphasizing "affordability remains an important concern for Calgarians, alongside the need to invest in required services and infrastructure as Calgary continues to grow." “Calgarians expect reliable services today and a city that is prepared for tomorrow,” said David Duckworth, outgoing chief administrative officer. “We know affordability is important to Calgarians, and we also need to continue investing in the services and infrastructure that support a growing city. This budget is about balancing those pressures and making thoughtful choices that maintain the services Calgarians rely on today while preparing our city for the future.” .Line-by-line budget items, as per the city, include: • $1.7 billion to upgrade the Pine Creek and Fish Creek wastewater treatment plants and an additional $616 million in water infrastructure to maintain service levels and growth through the North and South Water Feedermains: • $420 million to rehabilitate road pavements • $284 million of spending through GamePLAN, including the Forest Lawn recreation facility replacement, Kingsland and Belmont athletic parks and the city’s portion of the Foothills Fieldhouse. • $66 million to maintain arenas, aquatic centres and the Calgary Soccer Centre • $192 million for facilities, vehicles, equipment and tools needed by the Calgary Police Service •$102 million to build new fire and emergency response stations, including facilities downtown and Keystone areas. • $94 million to improve safety for people walking, wheeling, cycling and driving. • $300 million to buy buses to support RouteAhead and maintain dependable transit service. • $142 million to build the 194 Ave. and Macleod Tr. interchange. • $71 million on the Blue Line LRT extension from Saddletowne to 88 Ave. NE. • $59 million to renew Village Square Leisure Centre • $47 million to redevelop the Forest Lawn Civic Centre There are more and can be found at calgary.ca/budget. .“Calgarians have been clear that they want a safer city, reliable services and infrastructure that keeps up with our growth,” said Mayor Jeromy Farkas. “They also want us to respect how hard they’re working to make ends meet. This proposed budget is the starting point, not the final word." "Council has some tough decisions ahead. We will be going through the numbers carefully, challenging assumptions, and looking for savings. My priority is to protect the services Calgarians count on and address the infrastructure that has been neglected for too long. We need to make every dollar count.” Council will begin deliberations on the proposed budget the week of Nov. 23, with final approval following debate. Debates will be held during public hearings. Calgarians can submit written comments or register to speak at council as part of the Public Submissions process, giving Calgarians another opportunity to provide input directly to council before final decisions are made. Details on providing feedback and attending public hearing are at www.calgary.ca/council/meetings/public-hearing