Farkas officially declared mayor after vote recount

It's official.

A statement from Elections Calgary says "In keeping with Section 98.1 of the Local Authorities Election Act (LAEA), a recount of the votes cast for the election of mayor at all voting stations in the 2025 General Election was held on Oct. 27, 2025. Following the recount, mayor ballot accounts were corrected and official results are available online ."

The final count for Jeromy Farkas is 91,112 and the final count for Sonya Sharp, who requested the recount, is 90,496 votes.

"I am incredibly grateful to the hard work of the folks at Elections Calgary and the volunteer scrutineers who facilitated and oversaw this important feature of our democratic process," said Farkas in a statement.

"A special thank you to the team who supported me throughout the campaign and now throughout this recount. The past week has been filled with the work of building a strong City Council team to get things done for Calgarians."

"I reached out to Councillor Sonya Sharp and congratulated her and her team on a strong campaign. I expressed my hope that Calgarians will continue to benefit from her commitment to public service.

"Let's let to work."