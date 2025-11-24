Flights disrupted at Calgary airport as dump of snow hits city

Calgary International Airport temporarily suspended all inbound and outbound flights Monday morning as a significant snowfall moved through the city, affecting air travel and ground operations.Airport officials confirmed the pause, saying crews are working to clear runways, taxiways and key operational areas to maintain safety.In an emailed statement to CBC, a spokesperson said the decision was made based on deteriorating surface conditions and ongoing snowfall.“This measure allows our crews to clear runways and taxiways to maintain safe operations,” the statement read. “Our team is working diligently to restore normal operations as quickly and safely as possible.”About an hour later the airport resumed operations but warned flights may be disrupted throughout the day.Passengers are being advised to check flight status updates online and expect delays throughout the day as crews continue snow-clearing efforts.Environment Canada forecasts that snowfall in Calgary will taper off by late afternoon, with between five and 10 centimetres expected within city limits. Areas south of Calgary may see higher accumulations, prompting snowfall warnings in several southern Alberta regions.The airport has not provided a timeline for when regular flight schedules will resume, but officials say safety remains the top priority until conditions improve.