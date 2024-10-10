BREAKING: Former Calgary councillor and mayoralty candidate, Jeff Davison, announces candidacy for mayor in 2025

The ring into which candidates for Calgary mayor toss their hats has a new chapeau in it with Jeff Davison’s announcement he is running for mayor of the city next year. Davison who served on Calgary City Council as Ward 6 councillor from 2017 to 2021 and was a candidate for mayor in 2021 made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday. He said he will prioritize three key issues in Calgary: affordability; infrastructure and public safety and will also campaign on freezing property taxes. “We’re going to cut waste, prioritize smart investments and freeze property taxes at 2025 levels for four years to address affordability in our city,” said Davison. The next Calgary civic election is October 20, 2025More to come....