UPDATED: Johnny Gaudreau, former Flames superstar, killed by suspected drunk driver

The hockey world and Flames fans are mourning the death of one of its own after Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed by a suspected drunk driver in New Jersey on Thursday night.

He was 31. His brother Matthew, who was also retired professional hockey player, was also killed in the mishap. He was 29.

The pair had gathered for their sisters wedding Friday in New Jersey.

Police took the driver of the car, Sean Higgins, into custody and he has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

“It’s with great sadness we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau,” the Calgary Flames said in a statement.

“Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary. The pain we feel for Johnny’s wife Meridith, children Noa and Johnny, parents Jane and Guy, sisters Kristen and Katie, and the entire Gaudreau family is immense.

“Ownership, management, players, and staff of the Flames express our heartfelt sympathies during their time of sorrow. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary.”