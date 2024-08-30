UPDATED: Johnny Gaudreau, former Flames superstar, killed by suspected drunk driver

The hockey world and Flames fans are mourning the death of one of its own after Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed by a suspected drunk driver in New Jersey on Thursday night.
He was 31. His brother Matthew, who was also retired professional hockey player, was also killed in the mishap. He was 29.
The pair had gathered for their sisters wedding Friday in New Jersey.
Police took the driver of the car, Sean Higgins, into custody and he has been charged with two counts of death by auto.
“It’s with great sadness we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau,” the Calgary Flames said in a statement.
“Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary. The pain we feel for Johnny’s wife Meridith, children Noa and Johnny, parents Jane and Guy, sisters Kristen and Katie, and the entire Gaudreau family is immense.
“Ownership, management, players, and staff of the Flames express our heartfelt sympathies during their time of sorrow. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary.”
The family put out a statement saying it appreciated all the well wishes.
“Last night we lost two husbands, two fathers, two sons, two brothers, two sons and brothers in law, two nephews, two cousins, two family members two teammates, two friends but truly two amazing humans.
We want to let everyone know we are receiving your messages of love and support and we appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers. We ask for your continued respect and privacy during this very difficult period of grief.”
NHL teams including the Columbus Blue Jackets were heart broken.
“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy,” the team said in a statement.
“Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith called Gaudreau “an incredible talent... but even more profound was his dedication and service in the community which left a lasting impact on so many.”
Even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau weighed in, even despite the fact Gaudreau “may have come up from the States, but hockey fans in Calgary, and across Canada, will remember him as one of their own.”
According to the Blue Jackets: “Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice,” the Blue Jackets said in the statement.
“He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.”
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman released a statement on the brothers’ passing, saying Johnny was “more than just a dazzling hockey player. He was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path."
“Gaudreau often told the story of how his father taught him to skate as a child in his home state of New Jersey and he carried that same youthful passion throughout his 11 NHL seasons. A skilled playmaker, Gaudreau participated in the NHL All-Star Game seven times where he was always a fan favourite, particularly while showcasing his talents in the various skills competitions for which he was so well suited."
"He will be remembered fondly in Calgary, where he played his first nine seasons with the Flames from 2013-14 to 2021-22, emerging as one of our League’s brightest young stars while compiling the franchise’s fifth-highest career points total. His loss also will be felt profoundly in Columbus, the city in which he chose to settle his family and where he was one of the respected, veteran leaders of a club building toward the playoffs. And both Johnny and Matthew will be mourned at Boston College, where they were teammates the year Johnny won the Hobey Baker Award in 2013-14, and at Gloucester Catholic High School in New Jersey, where both played and where Matthew was the head hockey coach following his own five-year pro playing career.
New Jersey state troopers said they responded to the scene of a crash on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, Salem County, involving two cyclists at around 8:19 p.m. on Thursday night.
Two cyclists, identified as Johnny and Matthew, were headed north on the narrow road while three vehicles – a sedan, SUV and Jeep Grand Cherokee – were travelling in the same direction.
Cops said Sean M. Higgins, 43, the driver of the Jeep, attempted to pass the two slower moving vehicles.
While Higgins was passing the two vehicles, the SUV moved out to the middle of the road for the cyclists, causing Higgins to move back into the northbound lane.
“Higgins then attempted to pass the SUV on the right and struck the two pedal-cyclists in the rear. As a result of the collision, the two pedal-cyclists sustained fatal injuries,” police said in a statement.
Later, they said Higgins was suspected of being under the influence and faces two charges of vehicular homicide.
Gaudreau started his NHL career with the Flames after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2011 entry draft. He was signed to a three-year contract in 2014 and scored his first and only goal in his only game that season.
He would go on to play eight seasons with the team and score more that 200 goals and 600 points. His best season was in 2021-22 when he scored 115 points for the Flames.
In 2017 he won the Lady Byng trophy for sportsmanship.
In 2022 he signed a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets worth USD$68.25 million which is closer to his home town of New Jersey.
The move was widely criticized across the NHL, but especially in Calgary.
Last year he scored just 12 goals and 48 assists which was still enough to lead the team in scoring.
