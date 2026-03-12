Business friendly policy to aid businesses in construction zones sent to Calgary city council

CALGARY — The Marda Loop commercial and business district in Calgary’s southwest community of Altadore made headlines last year for all the wrong reasons.

The area was under construction for two years, which according to the city was “to create a space attracting visitors and prioritize pedestrian experiences.”

It did anything but, as road closures kept traffic snarled, parking was non-existent, and shoppers gave up trying to get to the shops and services, a number of which closed forever or relocated.

At the same time, parts of the Stephen Avenue Mall downtown were closed for construction, interfering with businesses there, and now there are fears the same could happen to businesses near the Bearspaw South Feeder Main repairs.

To counteract interruptions there, Calgary’s Infrastructure and Planning Committee (IPC) approved a report from city administration called the Business-Friendly Construction Policy.

The policy “clarifies what Calgarians can expect from city-led construction projects,” and sets clear objectives guiding how aspects such as customer access are considered when construction projects are planned and put into action.

The city introduced a policy in 2024, named the Main Streets Business Support Grant, that provided a one-time grant to support businesses in Marda Loop, but the report tabled by administration said the program didn’t achieve its stated goal, despite more than $1.3 million doled out over the course of the program.